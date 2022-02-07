Albany counselor shares ways to overcome mental health issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One in five Americans live with some type of mental health condition, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Nova Counseling and Consulting Services Licensed Professional Counselor Tracy Knighton wants to help people throughout Southwest Georgia recognize and learn how to cope with the trauma and stressors in their lives.

“You don’t know what people are going through. But the truth of the matter is, we’re all going through something. So, when you extend that question of ‘are you okay?’ and ‘how can I help,’ you need to really mean it,” said Knighton.

Knighton claimed that recognizing and treating mental health issues is more important now than ever.

Knighton said she’s noticed many changes that have especially affected our community during the pandemic.

“I think COVID and the pandemic helped to bring out what was already there and what people were ignoring. So COVID and the pandemic kind of brought to light what was already there lying under the surface,” said Knighton.

However, Knighton believes that there’s been an uptick in attempted suicides because of this problem.

“I think that mental health when unchecked, will leave a person to feel hopeless and helpless and that is often good signs or indicators of a person who is thinking about suicides,” said Knighton.

One of Knighton’s methods to help people with these issues is making her clients feel at home and safe when they’re talking to her.

WALB News 10 spoke with one of Knighton’s former clients who’s had anxiety throughout her life. She expressed how she handles her mental health issues.

“Working out is probably my primary source of how I cope. I just work out 6-7 times a week, sometimes twice a day. And then, of course, also being devoted to my prayer life and spending time during devotion. Those things are very helpful,” the former client said.

WALB couldn’t disclose Knighton’s client’s name or face because of HIPAA rules and regulations.

If you’re having a mental health or suicide crisis, call (1-800) 715-4225. You can also set up an appointment with Knighton by calling her at (229) 347-3384.

