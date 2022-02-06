Rain chances are back to start off the new work week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we head into the rest of this Sunday, a few showers will be possible but coverage will not be high. These showers will not bring any impactful weather with them. Showers will come to a brief end overnight into Monday morning, but another trough is on its way to bring rain into Monday. This is why we will stay fairly cloudy for tonight and into Monday as well. This will keep lows tonight into the 40s, but highs tomorrow in the 50s. Rain chances will be likely especially during the afternoon into the early morning on Tuesday, but as a high-pressure system pushes eastward we will dry out. Tuesday will be sunnier with highs in the 60s and this trend of sunny, dry, and warmer weather will continue into the weekend. There is a bit of uncertainty into the next weekend as a strong upper-level trough is expected to move into the region. This could bring in rain chances, but a few models are trending drier for now. We will keep you updated on what to expect. Stay tuned.

