ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An upper-level shortwave will pass over the area on Sunday leading to an inflow of moisture toward our eastern communities. This will also bring in a chance for showers in the area from a line east of Albany - Thomasville for Sunday. Rainfall is not expected to be overwhelming and should be fairly light in nature. This will not be our only chance for showers in the short term because a low-pressure system is developing off the coast of eastern Georgia. This will allow a cold front that is draped over Florida right now to lift northward and bring in a new chance for rain for South Georgia. Temperatures during this time will stay below average in the 50s before warming back up on Tuesday and going forward. Highs back into the 70s by next weekend potentially. Rain chances are not likely until late next weekend, so enjoy several days full of sunshine.

