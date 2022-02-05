Trending drier and colder into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a cold front slides east rain continues across SGA Friday evening. As a plume of moisture pushes northeast rain holds until midnight then gradually ends early Saturday morning. It’ll be a cold start to the weekend with lows in the upper 30s. Look for plenty of sunshine and a chilly breeze as highs top the mid 50s through the afternoon.

Below average temperatures hold Sunday starting out with cold lows mid 30s then highs in the low-mid 50s. Limited sunshine as moisture returns with increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain into Monday.

Scattered showers move out for an extended dry stretch with a gradual warmup the rest of the week. Highs rise from the mid 50s To upper 60s while lows hold in the low to upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.