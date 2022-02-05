Ask the Expert
Trending drier and colder into the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a cold front slides east rain continues across SGA Friday evening. As a plume of moisture pushes northeast rain holds until midnight then gradually ends early Saturday morning. It’ll be a cold start to the weekend with lows in the upper 30s. Look for plenty of sunshine and a chilly breeze as highs top the mid 50s through the afternoon.

Below average temperatures hold Sunday starting out with cold lows mid 30s then highs in the low-mid 50s. Limited sunshine as moisture returns with increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain into Monday.

Scattered showers move out for an extended dry stretch with a gradual warmup the rest of the week. Highs rise from the mid 50s To upper 60s while lows hold in the low to upper 30s.

