New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When more business comes to an area, more jobs are created for residents.

Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.

Barbra Francis, Albany’s economic development manager, said since the soft opening of the discounted grocery store, unemployment in Albany has decreased.

The store had a goal to hire 75 total positions. Right now, there are about 67 part-time and 30 full-time.

“We now have all these people that have jobs and they seem to enjoy the jobs. I’ve visited the store a couple of times and the employees there are taking pride in the store because they know what a difference it’s making to the citizens of Albany,” Francis said.

Francis said there are several other businesses coming to the area soon. Francis said she and her team are doing everything, every day to bring new businesses to the area.

Piggly Wiggly had a soft opening just a couple of months ago. The official grand opening will be on Feb. 16.

