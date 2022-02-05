Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer

Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home invasion, nine counts of aggravated assault and gun crimes.(Source: Submitted)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Sumter County man has been sentenced to serve life in prison plus 35 years after a jury found him guilty in connection to the death of an off-duty correctional officer.

Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home invasion, nine counts of aggravated assault and gun crimes.

Prosecutors said in January 2020, Mayes shot and killed La’Warrior Gardner, 21, at a home in the 100 block of Carter Street.

Police said Mayes took his 2-month-old biological child after the shooting. Mayes was captured between Montgomery and Selma, Ala. The child was not hurt.

Prosecutors said more than 700 people attended Gardner’s funeral.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nakia West
Man arrested in connection to Dawson homicide
The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were located in the officer's vehicle.
Warwick police officer arrested on drug charges
He was charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation.
Former Crisp Co. Schools employee arrested for child molestation
April Trussell, an 11th grade Lee County High School teacher, was recognized for her tireless...
Lee Co. High teacher gets mentor award

Latest News

COVID patients are decreasing, giving officials optimism the wave is over
Antiviral COVID pills create optimism in fighting omicron, Phoebe says
Cook County
GBI asking for help identifying man found dead in 2019
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
WALB
Southeast Mayhem Hosts First Ever E-Sports Event