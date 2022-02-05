Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Sumter County man has been sentenced to serve life in prison plus 35 years after a jury found him guilty in connection to the death of an off-duty correctional officer.

Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home invasion, nine counts of aggravated assault and gun crimes.

Prosecutors said in January 2020, Mayes shot and killed La’Warrior Gardner, 21, at a home in the 100 block of Carter Street.

Police said Mayes took his 2-month-old biological child after the shooting. Mayes was captured between Montgomery and Selma, Ala. The child was not hurt.

Prosecutors said more than 700 people attended Gardner’s funeral.

