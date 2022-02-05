GBI asking for help identifying man found dead in 2019

LENOX, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help identifying a man found dead in Lenox in 2019.

The man was found dead on March 4, 2019 in Lenox.

The GBI said he was wearing multiple layers of clothing and white tennis shoes with black trim. One of the outer layers was a pair of Georgia Tech pants. The man also had a yellow metal angel pin and green and tan “Soldier of God” plastic bracelet.

The man is described as 18-40-years-old, 5′8 and weighs 171 pounds.

The man pictured was found deceased in Cook County in March 2019. If anyone knows the identity of this man, please contact the GBI at 912-389-4103. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online at https://t.co/MgVsuYzUKR. pic.twitter.com/EGbIK5CKv1 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) February 4, 2022

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the GBI at (912) 389-4103. Tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477.

