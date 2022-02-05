GBI asking for help identifying man found dead in 2019
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LENOX, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help identifying a man found dead in Lenox in 2019.
The man was found dead on March 4, 2019 in Lenox.
The GBI said he was wearing multiple layers of clothing and white tennis shoes with black trim. One of the outer layers was a pair of Georgia Tech pants. The man also had a yellow metal angel pin and green and tan “Soldier of God” plastic bracelet.
The man is described as 18-40-years-old, 5′8 and weighs 171 pounds.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the GBI at (912) 389-4103. Tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.