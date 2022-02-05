Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An anonymous tip passed on to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has led to a drug bust and an arrest of one person, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Detectives with the VPD Narcotics Unit received information that a large quantity of cocaine was inside a parked vehicle in the 2100 block of North Ashley Street.

The information given to detectives was a detailed description of the vehicle, including the Georgia license plate number.

Once the vehicle was located in the given area, contact was made with the owner of the vehicle, , and detectives told her about the information that they had received, according to VPD.

A K-9 Unit with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist detectives and alerted them of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and seized 506.86 grams of cocaine, with a street value of $50,686, over 30 grams of marijuana, valued at $610, and over 16 grams of alpha-PVP, valued at $1,608.

Woods was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

She is charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of schedule I- alpha-PVP with intent to distribute.

