Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust

Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of schedule I- alpha-PVP with intent to distribute.(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An anonymous tip passed on to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) has led to a drug bust and an arrest of one person, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Detectives with the VPD Narcotics Unit received information that a large quantity of cocaine was inside a parked vehicle in the 2100 block of North Ashley Street.

The information given to detectives was a detailed description of the vehicle, including the Georgia license plate number.

Once the vehicle was located in the given area, contact was made with the owner of the vehicle, , and detectives told her about the information that they had received, according to VPD.

A K-9 Unit with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist detectives and alerted them of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and seized 506.86 grams of cocaine, with a street value of $50,686, over 30 grams of marijuana, valued at $610, and over 16 grams of alpha-PVP, valued at $1,608.

Woods was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

She is charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of schedule I- alpha-PVP with intent to distribute.

On January 2, 2022, at approximately 2:30 pm., Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit received...

Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nakia West
Man arrested in connection to Dawson homicide
The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were located in the officer's vehicle.
Warwick police officer arrested on drug charges
He was charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation.
Former Crisp Co. Schools employee arrested for child molestation
April Trussell, an 11th grade Lee County High School teacher, was recognized for her tireless...
Lee Co. High teacher gets mentor award

Latest News

COVID patients are decreasing, giving officials optimism the wave is over
Antiviral COVID pills create optimism in fighting omicron, Phoebe says
Cook County
GBI asking for help identifying man found dead in 2019
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer
WALB
Southeast Mayhem Hosts First Ever E-Sports Event