$12M grant for broadband internet headed to Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the recipients of The Broadband Access Grant. The Lee County Board of Commissioners was among the recipients.

With the financial collaboration of over $7 million from Windstream and $1.2 million from the Lee County Board of Commissioners, 4,234 residents will receive high-speed, reliable broadband internet.

Christi Dockery, Lee County manager, said the pandemic dramatically highlighted the problem and emphasized the need when school-age children were trying to learn remotely from their homes and they didn’t have access to broadband.

“In collaboration with Windstream and Sumter EMC, who is a partner in collaborating with us, both of those agencies in companies working together helped us develop this application,” Dockery said.

The goal is to run fiber optic cables throughout the community.

Dockery said this will foster opportunities for new economic development and allow people to work from home.

In the coming weeks, Sumter EMC and Windstream will be meeting to determine when they will start. They’ve been given a timeline of four years to complete this project.

Dockery said she feels certain that they’re going to do their best to get started as soon as they possibly can.

