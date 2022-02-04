Ask the Expert
Wetter and cooler Friday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and windy with warm upper 70s low 80s Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are slowly pushes east and expected to arrive after midnight into SGA. Storms are weakening however an isolated strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Look for widespread rain from sunrise through sunset Friday. Temperatures start out in the upper 60s then drop into the upper 50s through the afternoon. As the cold front passes early Saturday drier and colder air filters in for the weekend.

Highs drop into the 50s and lows into the 40s. Variably cloudy with a slight chance of rain through the weekend.

Early week drier air takes over while temperatures remain slightly below to near average. Lows drop into the 30s while highs rise from the upper 50s to low low 60s.

Dry weather pattern ending