Georgia Southwestern softball team ready to take the diamond

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Opening day is right around the corner for the Hurricanes from Georgia Southwestern.

The softball and baseball teams with the same common goal, reclaim the conference and that quest starts this weekend.

The Lady Hurricanes are looking like a revamped team. Built around a mix of returners, freshman, and a few transfers, led by sophomore utility player Zoe Willis who’s been named to the PBC Preseason All-Conference Team.

The Canes made back-to-back conference Tournament appearances in 2018 and ‘19 and finished as the runner-up in ‘19.

As Coach Nicole Levering enters her fifth season with the Canes, it’s their goal to claim the conference.

In the preseason polls, they’re predicted to finish fifth but as coach Levering told WALB this team has a level of commitment she hasn’t seen in years.

”Last year we started a ton of freshman and we didn’t get the result that we wanted,” said Levering. “But at the same time, they gained so much experience as freshmen, especially Zoe Willis. She threw 79 innings, had 77 strikeouts as a freshman, led our team in batting average, RBI’s. I just think that experience is going to do nothing but get us better for this year and get us to the championship game.”

Junior third baseman, Katelyn Wood on the readiness of this team, “The team is looking really fresh, everyone is looking really good. We got a couple of new faces, a couple of transfers, we’ve got two seniors on the team. I just think we’re biting at the bit, ready to get at it, get out there tomorrow and win some games.”

The Lady Canes begin their season on the road in Florida for the Flagler Invitational.

GSW’s first home game will be on Saturday, Feb. 12.

