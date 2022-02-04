Georgia Southwestern baseball ready for their home opener

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Southwestern baseball program is zeroed in on one game, reclaiming the Peach Belt Conference.

This is a program typically bolstered by the defense and pitching staff.

This season’s pitching staff returns 170 innings. This team also sports 14 transfers and the majority of last year’s starting lineup, giving the Canes an edge they haven’t had in recent years.

Head Coach Josh McDonald said this team will be one of their more balanced teams with the additions to their offense. But as senior pitcher Jared Donalson puts it, there’s nothing quite like Opening Week.

”You can’t describe opening week, the emotions and competitive spirit,” said Donalson. “Just ready to get out there and win. You know, I have no doubt we’re conference champs and we’re national champs as well. We just need to go out there, play every game, go 1-0 every game, win, and we’ll see how it ends up.”

Coach McDonald is ready to put their hard work to the test, “The Peach Belt in an offensive league and I think for us to compete at what we want to do, is win a championship I think this is the year we kind of put the pieces in place. I think realistically we have an opportunity to compete at a high level.”

The Hurricanes open the season at home in a three-game series against Eckerd College.

The first game is slated for Saturday at 1:00 p.m...

