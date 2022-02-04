Former Crisp Co. Schools employee arrested for child molestation

Ask the Expert
He was charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
CRISP, Ga. (WALB) - A former Crisp County School System employee has been arrested for aggravated child molestation, according to a Facebook post by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Lorenza Davis, Jr., 28, for two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Additional charges are pending further investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davis was arrested without incident and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

