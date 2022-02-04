Ask the Expert
Showers and storms likely into Saturday morning.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A chance for rain is expected over the next several hours with a few storms possible. Severe weather is not expected across the area, but still, stay alert and keep your First Alert Weather App handy as showers and storms move through. There will be an excessive rainfall outlook expected over the next few hours as showers can dump some heavy rainfall across Southwest Georgia. Temperatures for the day will climb into the 70s and then drop into the 40s overnight as a cold front pushes into the area. We will be cooler and drier by Saturday with highs only in the 50s and lows in the 30s once again. Slight chance for rain on Sunday, but the overall pattern into next week looks dry with temperatures hovering around average.

