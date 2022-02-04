Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nakia West
Man arrested in connection to Dawson homicide
Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were located in the officer's vehicle.
Warwick police officer arrested on drug charges
April Trussell, an 11th grade Lee County High School teacher, was recognized for her tireless...
Lee Co. High teacher gets mentor award
DCP need help identifying the van and driver.
DCP searching for vehicle theft suspect
Coffee County
Inmate deaths under investigation at Coffee Correctional Facility

Latest News

Some of the leaders attending the Olympics are authoritarians.
Olympics begin amid boycotts, pandemic
Deanna Isom was shot 11 times and is home recovering after countless surgeries.
Woman shot 11 times tells her story of survival
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery killer’s father retracts plea before hate crime trial
The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains...
USDA to update school meal nutrition standards