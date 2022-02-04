Car wash to help Albany woman fund kidney transplant Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend people in Albany are raising money for a woman in what they call a life-or-death situation.

Santana Graham was diagnosed with Lupus in 2008.

“You hurt, you ache. Some days are good, some days are bad. You get hair loss a butterfly rash on your face and your joints ache all over,” said Graham.

Santana Graham, Car Wash Fundraiser To Help With Medical Expenses (WALB)

Nine years after her diagnosis she was told her kidneys weren’t working.

“They told me that my calcium and my phosphorus was so high that they’re glad they brought me in because I could’ve died,” said Graham.

Now she goes through dialysis three days a week for four hours each day. Just recently she got the news she was next up on the transplant list, and she could get the call anytime soon.

“I feel awesome. I’m just happy relieved, all that. The support that I’m getting is amazing,” said Graham.

Over the years she’s gotten support from her friends, family, church, and now the community.

Owner of Gieryic’s Automotive Repair Tom Gieryric has had multiple fundraisers at his shop to help people in need. He said this one was a little different.

Tom Gieryic, Owner Of Gieryic’s Automotive Repair And Fundraiser Coordinator (WALB)

“We are wanting to raise money to help offset some medical expenses. This one was very short notice and the reason being she may get the phone call tomorrow morning to head up to Emory to have it,” said Gieryic.

Another organizer Brenda Battle said they wanted to help her out with expenses, so they were one less thing she has to worry about.

Brenda Battle, Fundraiser Coordinator (WALB)

“My prayer for this weekend is that we do better than we have ever. This is a life-death situation. It’s important that we show Santana and all of Albany we come together,” said Battle.

After the kidney transplant, Graham will still have her battle with Lupus, but she said this change will give her her life back. And this act of kindness means a lot.

“I was just happy it was mind-blowing because I felt like I was going to get what I’ve always wanted for over 14 years. I can have my life back I can do a lot of stuff that I wasn’t able to do,” said Graham.

If you’d like to show your support for Santana Graham, the car wash is this Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10-2 p.m. If you can’t make it, you can still drop off donations by Gieryric’s Automotive Shop days leading up to the car wash or after.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.