Black Men Engaged to host Albany vaccination pop-up event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The nonprofit organization Black Men Engaged announced that it’s hosting a vaccination pop-up event on Feb. 5 from noon-2 p.m.

In partnership with Pack Pharmacy, this event will take place at 253 E Oglethorpe Blvd. in Albany and will be the first vaccination event for the organization.

Organizers said the event will promote the importance of vaccinations against COVID-19 and address general health/diet matters that make Black communities more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

Attendees will also be able to get their initial vaccination or their booster shot.

