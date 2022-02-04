Ask the Expert
Black Men Engaged to host Albany vaccination pop-up event

In partnership with Pack Pharmacy, this event will take place at 253 E Oglethorpe Blvd. in Albany and will be the first vaccination event for the organization.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The nonprofit organization Black Men Engaged announced that it’s hosting a vaccination pop-up event on Feb. 5 from noon-2 p.m.

In partnership with Pack Pharmacy, this event will take place at 253 E Oglethorpe Blvd. in Albany and will be the first vaccination event for the organization.

Organizers said the event will promote the importance of vaccinations against COVID-19 and address general health/diet matters that make Black communities more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

Attendees will also be able to get their initial vaccination or their booster shot.

For more information, click here.

