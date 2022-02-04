Baker Co. students test scores rises through the roof

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - From reading fluency and solving equations, Baker County students are excelling in their brand new after school program called Leveled Literacy Intervention (L.L.I).

“I improved because fourth grade level is really hard and L.L.I. helps me and now I make all hundreds,” said 3rd-grade student, EmmaGrace Shiloh.

This program was started in January following numerous students getting sick and having to quarantine.

Director of Curriculum and Special Education Blair Ethridge detailed how much they were impacted.

“We already had students who were a little further behind but with COVID, it just magnified the issue. So COVID has definitely been a huge problem we’re seeing here in Baker County with student achievement and time in the classroom,” said Ethridge.

Ethridge said that’s when there was a significant drop in test scores.

She explained the difference between then and now.

“Just about every single child we are touching through L.L.I. is making achievement, is making gains in their test scores and that may be a large gain or that might be a small gain depending on those students,” said Ethridge.

The students work with a reading specialist to improve their reading comprehension and with math, they’re using technology programs like Dream box and Iready.

But there’s been confusion with parents in the community on why some of their kids can’t get in the program.

“There’s a purpose. We don’t want to babysit, we actually want to help these kids grow and succeed,” said Ethridge.

Shiloh has been with the program for a month and she expressed her favorite thing about the program.

“Because it helps you improve in math and you improve in Iready math too,” said Shiloh.

