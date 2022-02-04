Baker Co. students receive $10,000 scholarships

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Three Baker County students are getting academic scholarships after teachers nominated them.

These students will be getting $10,000 scholarships each as part of the REACH Georgia program.

“I was exhilarated. I didn’t expect to get a scholarship this soon. I expected to get one in high school,” said REACH scholarship recipient, Sydney Bryant.

Sydney Bryant said she was exhilarated when she found out she was getting this scholarship (WALB)

Bryant and her classmates Zy’onna Walters and Heaven Keaton were surprised in the class with these scholarships.

Baker County school’s counselor and REACH coordinator, Lawana Lofton explained how they were chosen.

Baker Co. Schools counselor and Reach coordinator, Lawana Lofton. (WALB)

“The REACH Scholarship is a needs-based scholarship. These students are paired with a mentor and academic coach and must maintain a 2.5 whole GPA upon graduating high school,” said Lofton.

Lofton also broke down how the money is distributed once they complete the program.

“They will receive $2,500 per year at any whole eligible University System of Georgia, technical college or a private postsecondary institution,” said Lofton.

These 8th graders have plenty of time to figure out what they want to do after college, but Walters has her career planned out.

“I plan on going to college to be a Neonatal Nurse and also being a designer,” said Walters.

Zy'onna Walters said she plans to go to college to become a Neonatal Nurse and also being a designer (WALB)

In order for these students to get the scholarship they have to go to a Georgia college and Heaven Keaton expressed her reaction to that.

Heaven Keaton said she appreciates the scholarship but she may not go to college in Georgia (WALB)

“I appreciate this scholarship too, but I still want to take my time to pick what college I want to go to,” said Keaton.

Baker County school officials said will continue to be a part of the Georgia REACH program.

