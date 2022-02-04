Albany police searching for theft suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft, according to the Facebook post by the agency.

Police say the suspect was involved in a theft of lost or mislaid property at a convenience store at 1421 North Maple Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

The Albany Ga Police Department would like the community's help identifying the woman in the still photos. The suspect... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

