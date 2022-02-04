Albany police searching for theft suspect
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft, according to the Facebook post by the agency.
Police say the suspect was involved in a theft of lost or mislaid property at a convenience store at 1421 North Maple Street.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.