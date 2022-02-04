Ask the Expert
5 arrested in Crisp Co. theft investigation, drugs seized

Multiple suspects have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges after an investigation...
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple suspects have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges after an investigation led to discovering drugs in their possession, according to a Facebook post by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

On Tuesday, CCSO received reports of several purse thefts at Crisp Regional Hospital.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested William Higdon, 22, from Cordele.

Higdon is charged with felony theft by taking and seven counts of financial transaction card theft.

The investigation of the purse thefts later led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the area of 1464 Highway in Cordele.

Deputies found suspected MDMA and suspected cocaine in four suspects’ possession.

Deputies also said some of the stolen items from the purse theft incidents were located inside the searched homes.

On Wednesday, Thomas Willard, 41, Kiley Willard, 29, Mark Newell, 28 and Juliette Craft, 23, were arrested.

All four face two charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

