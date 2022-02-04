5 arrested in Crisp Co. theft investigation, drugs seized

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple suspects have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges after an investigation led to discovering drugs in their possession, according to a Facebook post by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

On Tuesday, CCSO received reports of several purse thefts at Crisp Regional Hospital.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested William Higdon, 22, from Cordele.

Higdon is charged with felony theft by taking and seven counts of financial transaction card theft.

The investigation of the purse thefts later led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the area of 1464 Highway in Cordele.

Deputies found suspected MDMA and suspected cocaine in four suspects’ possession.

Deputies also said some of the stolen items from the purse theft incidents were located inside the searched homes.

On Wednesday, Thomas Willard, 41, Kiley Willard, 29, Mark Newell, 28 and Juliette Craft, 23, were arrested.

All four face two charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

PRESS RELEASE THEFT INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG ARRESTS CRISP COUNTY- February 4, 2022 On Tuesday, February 1, 2021,... Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.