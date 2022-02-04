2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two separate fatal car accidents that happened early Friday morning are under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The first happened in the 1700 block of Dawson Road around 1:40 a.m.

APD officials said a vehicle left the roadway and hit a house. Police said one of the three inside the car died and that charges are pending.

The second happened in the 400 block of N Jefferson Street shortly before 2:50 a.m.

APD officials said a vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. A passenger was ejected and killed, according to police.

APD said the second accident has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.