2 arrested in connection to Lowndes Co. shooting death

The two suspects were arrested on Jan. 26.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE PARKS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in late January in connection to an October 2021 shooting death in Lake Park, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 26, Cordell Sutton, aka Pee Wee, and Brittany Reeves were arrested in connection to the death of Alpha Jackson.

Investigators learned Sutton was in a white Dodge Charger in the Waycross area.

Sutton was taken into custody at a motel and a firearm was recovered during his arrest.

Reeves was captured South of Atlanta by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Unit.

Both Sutton and Reeves were sought by law enforcement since the shooting happened.

