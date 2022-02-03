Wild Adventures prepares for 2022 season with hiring event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This season, Wild Adventures Theme Park will be looking for over 500 new hires for seasonal positions. The first job fair will be Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Adam Floyd, the theme park’s spokesperson, sat down with WALB’s Jim Wallace to talk about what’s in store for the 2022 season.

“That’s right, our 2022 season kicks off on March 19. We’ve got a big season planned. To make that happen, we are hiring lots and lots of folks. We will be holding our first job fair this Saturday. When we planned on hiring over 500 individuals.”

“How do people get involved if they are looking for a job?” asked Wallace.

“We’ve got positions available across the park. If you want to work with our admissions team, our rides team, our food and beverage team, our zoom team. You can hang out with the lemurs like I’m doing now. You go to our website, wildadventures.com/jobs, and learn more about those positions. And you can also go ahead and apply before you come out to the job fair this Saturday,” Floyd replied.

“The pandemic seems to be winding down and I know you are looking for a very big season. And you have new things to offer?” Wallace added.

“That’s right, this little guy right here. This is Momo, and he was born at Wild Adventures just last year. He is one of the many new additions that we have seen over the last year. But when we pick up our 2022 season, we have some huge new additions. One of them being is animals, and that’s what you see here when we open up. It’s our largest animal exhibit that we have added in the last decade. You will see animals from throughout Asia and Africa. And we also have a large open top grill where you can enjoy some new dining experiences under plenty of covered seating.”

“So this Saturday starts off the hiring event. And you say 500 people. How many people does Wild Adventures employ?” Wallace asked.

“When we are in full swing, during the summer, June, and July, we employ over 800 people. We are one of the largest employers in the area. And we are really proud of that. We do millions of dollars, added to the payroll through the counties that we are in. Lowndes and around the surrounding areas, every year,” answered Floyd. “It’s something we are really proud of, and we are looking forward to new folks as we get ready to kick off this new season.”

“A lot of people are very excited about this, with the kickoff this spring as well. So we appreciate it very much,” Wallace said.

Additional hiring events will be held on Feb. 12,21,28 and every Monday in March.

