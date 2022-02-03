Restoration Tabernacle Ministries hosts 12th annual MLK Humanitarian Walk

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Restoration Tabernacle Ministries wants to bring the entire Thomasville community new positive energy. The church wants to promote unity and health with their 12th annual MLK Humanitarian Walk.

The event will be held on Feb. 5 from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau spoke with Remell Butler, the marketing coordinator at Restoration Tabernacle Ministries in Thomasville. She explained that they want to promote historical landmarks.

Within the community, including the Black History Museum, they are partnering with local organizations including the City of Thomasville and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She says this event is crucial now more than ever.

“This is an event that brings life to the community that brings hope, that brings you to know the joy and people get to experience a positive and uplifting time. And I think now more than ever it’s more important for it to go forth. Especially with all that we’ve gone through with COVID,” said Butler.

Butler also said that COVID-19 protocols will be of the utmost importance. So social distancing and sanitization stations will be available and enforced throughout the event.

