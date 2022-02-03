Man arrested in connection to Dawson homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 59-year-old woman in Dawson, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Nakia West, 26, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Annie Josie Chappell.

The GBI said West was arrested in Greenville, Va., and is currently being held in a Virginia county jail awaiting extradition.

The GBI said West was spotted in Chappell’s stolen car in Virginia and then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the GBI.

