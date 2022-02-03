Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Dawson homicide

Nakia West, 26, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the...
Nakia West, 26, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Annie Josie Chappell.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 59-year-old woman in Dawson, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Nakia West, 26, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Annie Josie Chappell.

The GBI said West was arrested in Greenville, Va., and is currently being held in a Virginia county jail awaiting extradition.

The GBI said West was spotted in Chappell’s stolen car in Virginia and then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were located in the officer's vehicle.
Warwick police officer arrested on drug charges
Fire started in Tifton Walmart
Police investigating fire started in Tifton Walmart
WALB Sports
Worth Co. head football coach stepping down
Death investigation
Death investigation underway in Dawson
DCP need help identifying the van and driver.
DCP searching for vehicle theft suspect

Latest News

April Trussell, an 11th grade Lee County High School teacher, was recognized for her tireless...
Lee Co. High teacher gets mentor award
Coffee County
Inmate deaths under investigation at Coffee Correctional Facility
There are several events happening at Flint Riverquarium this month. (Source: WALB)
Here’s what is happening at the Flint Riverquarium this month
Albany initiative honors local veterans
Albany initiative honors local veterans