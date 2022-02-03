Lee Co. High teacher gets mentor award

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - April Trussell, an 11th grade Lee County High School teacher, was recognized for her tireless efforts in coaching future teachers.

She has been an AP History teacher for seven years. Her dedication to assisting students in reaching their goals has paid off.

She received the Georgia Association for Teacher Education Mentor Award.

Trussell said her students are more than just a job. She loves to be able to be an inspiration by giving them the love and support needed to be successful.

“I hope that most days, I know it’s not always every day, but most days when they leave my classroom, they feel good that they’ve learned something, or they’ve had some kind of positive experience,” Trussell said.

Trussell said she’s thankful to have received the award but said the opportunity to be able to work with the students’ triumphs all.

She wants current and future student teachers to know that her door is always open. She is always looking for ways to help make students better.

“The awards are nice and I really do appreciate the award, but it’s really those moments when an unexpected student tells you thank you or an unexpected student two years later, you run into them, or they send you a message and they say, ‘hey, remember when you did this,’ or we had this moment you really inspired me,” Trussell said.

Trussell said she plans to continue to be a positive influence on the youth in her community.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.