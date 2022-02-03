Ask the Expert
Inmate deaths under investigation at Coffee Correctional Facility

Coffee County
Coffee County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several inmate deaths at Coffee Correctional Facility are under investigation, according to CoreCivic.

A CoreCivic spokesperson said there have been four unrelated deaths at the facility in the last five weeks.

“The staff at Coffee are committed to the safety and well-being of every individual entrusted to their care. In each case, medical staff attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived,” Matthew Davio, CoreCivic public affairs manager, said.

The Georgia Department of Corrections was notified of each incident.

“Investigations are ongoing with full cooperation from facility management and staff,” Davio said. “Further details are pending the conclusions of those investigations.”

