Here’s what is happening at the Flint Riverquarium this month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several events happening at Flint Riverquarium this month.

Below is the list of events:

Paint & Sip Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

Kathie Entz will lead the painting of a colorful 11x14 nature piece featuring one of the Riverquarium’s animal ambassadors, the red-eyed tree frog. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Register online at or by calling (229) 639-2650. Cost $30, Artesian Alliance members $25. Includes all supplies and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Bring your choice of beverage for sipping.

Expedition Chesapeake, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in February, noon and 3 p.m.

“Expedition Chesapeake, A Journey of Discovery” is a story of epic proportions that journeys into the mysterious and beautiful watershed and explores the connections between the millions of people, plants and animals that call it home.

Tadpole Time Friday, Feb. 11 10 a.m.

Tadpole Time includes a story, songs and activities with time to enjoy the Flint RiverQuarium. Tadpole Time is designed for parents and pre-schoolers, but all ages are welcome. It’s free with your RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.

School Break Camps

Campers will take daily trips to the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska, meet new animals, visit exhibits, and participate in daily games, activities, and crafts. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities. After-camp care is available from 3-6 p.m. for $10. Members get a 10% discount on weekly camp rates and 1/2 price after camp care. For more information on the camps and to register, click here.

