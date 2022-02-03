Georgia racial teaching bills focus on ‘divisive concepts’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Conservative efforts to regulate what Georgia schools can teach about race are focusing on an executive order by former President Donald Trump that bans the teaching of “divisive comments.”

Many Democrats and teacher groups say mandating what gets taught insults teachers and risks a whitewashed version of history.

At least four Georgia bills seek to ban some instruction on racial issues. Three use language backed by the Center for Renewing America, a think tank led by former Trump administration officials.

Educators say critical race theory isn’t taught in Georgia schools. But conservative group Heritage Action for America points to a document it found for a Gwinnett County course that mentioned critical race theory.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.