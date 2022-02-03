Employers struggle to find qualified applicants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The US Labor Bureau just released new data this February showing that on average, there are two open positions for every unemployed person in the nation.

At the same time, many employers say they can’t find qualified workers.

Southern Wholesale Glass is seeing a problem many other employers are. They are getting enough applicants, but those applying simply aren’t skilled enough for the job.

“It’s a problem that’s always existed. It’s just gotten worse,” says Ryan Walker.

Walker is the Branch Manager at Southern Wholesale Glass. Walker says he often gets applicants that aren’t qualified, so he tries to rely on soft skills when he hires. Skills like showing up on time.

“We certainly do get people who flat out can’t do the job. But for the most part, when we have turnover it’s not because the person can’t do the job. The reason why we have turnover is because people don’t show up,” says Walker.

He says this created upstream affects in the company.

“I will happily go out and do a line work position. I will go out there and operate a machine. Step into load trucks whatever it is, but that’s no way to run a business,” he says.

Workers sometimes have to interchange jobs (WALB)

I spoke with a man from Americus looking for work. He didn’t want to be recorded, but he told me that jobs he is qualified for often require him to leave town, but he’s not giving up.

Kenny Phillips’ job is trying to get other people jobs. He says he looks at everything when going into the interview process.

“Outside of the money, we want to know what drives them. What makes them employable at this particular job. What is their passion about this?”

He has about 200 applicants for all jobs at a time, then about half show up for the interview. He says employers want their applicants to know they shouldn’t expect higher wages for jobs that don’t require it. That’s why he wants more people to prepare to learn and master a skill to get paid more.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that we hear. People wanting more money for less skills,” Phillips said.

Judy Grissett, a professor at Georgia Southwestern tells me preparing their students for the labor force is their number one priority.

She says it’s her job to help guide students to where jobs are and what they like to do.

“It’s not necessarily to dissuade students from particular fields. It’s to prepare them as early as possible,” says Grissett.

Grissett told me that students often change majors, but one skill set covers most jobs.

“To be able to have those kinds of critical thinking skills. So, it’s about preparing students to become better employees, yes, but better citizens. And as better citizens, you can be a better employee. There are a lot of similar skills,” she said.

