Dry weather pattern ending

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Unseasonably warm mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clouds hold and not as cold with lows in the upper 50s low 60s.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy, with passing shower or two otherwise warmer as highs top upper 70s low 80s. Thursday after midnight rain and isolated thunderstorms move into SGA for a wet Friday. Rain likely all day and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. As rain tapers off colder air seeps in for the weekend. Highs drop into the 50s and lows into the 40s. Cloudy with scattered showers Saturday then a slight chance of rain Sunday and Monday.

Early week drier air takes over while temperatures remain slightly below to near average. Lows drop into the mid 30s while highs rise from the upper 50s to low 60s into midweek.

