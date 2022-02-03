Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dry weather pattern ending

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Unseasonably warm mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clouds hold and not as cold with lows in the upper 50s low 60s.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy, with passing shower or two otherwise warmer as highs top upper 70s low 80s. Thursday after midnight rain and isolated thunderstorms move into SGA for a wet Friday. Rain likely all day and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. As rain tapers off colder air seeps in for the weekend. Highs drop into the 50s and lows into the 40s. Cloudy with scattered showers Saturday then a slight chance of rain Sunday and Monday.

Early week drier air takes over while temperatures remain slightly below to near average. Lows drop into the mid 30s while highs rise from the upper 50s to low 60s into midweek.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
Death investigation underway in Dawson
APD investigating woman found dead in alley.
Update: Victim identified in Albany death investigation
Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were located in the officer's vehicle.
Warwick police officer arrested on drug charges
Fire started in Tifton Walmart
Police investigating fire started in Tifton Walmart
Albany search leads to drug warrants
Albany search leads to drug bust

Latest News

Dry until Friday
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday February 2
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Warm and dry until Friday