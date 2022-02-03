Albany initiative honors local veterans

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany veteran is giving back to his fellow countrymen one bench at a time.

Sheron Kendrick created the nonprofit Rebuild, Restore, and Rebirth Tables for Heroes Initiative.

Businesses sponsor his picnic tables so that he can build and honor a veteran for their service.

“Well anytime I meet a veteran, I automatically feel a sense of brotherhood,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick added it is an honor and privilege to give the benches to his fellow veterans.

“Veterans and first responders, especially our peace officers out here, don’t get the recognition that they deserve,” he said. “A lot of times we tend to want to put everybody in a box, especially our peace officers, based on what we see on television around the country, different things that go on and we are not the sum of all the negativity that we see.”

Chief Deputy Lewis Harris with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office explained how the donation drive got its roots.

“Mr. Kendrick contacted me and advised me that what he does by building picnic tables for the veterans of this country and community and he wanted to do a table for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for their veterans that we have here and our first responders,” Harris said.

Harris confirmed the benches are going to good use.

“We have people that when they take a break on their duty, they’ll come out here and sit at the table so the table is going to be in good use and we’re just so happy to have him,” he said.

Harris explained just a little piece of what these veterans have to go through in order to serve our country and as they continue to serve our community.

“It’s much like the service because the veterans they go through a lot they see a lot and you know it’s hard to get it out of your mind and then when your law enforcement you see a lot, you hear a lot and it’s tough because there are some days that you see things once you see them you can’t under them and it’s there in your mind.”

The vets at the sheriff’s office said they couldn’t be happier with the bench donation Page Brothers contractor sponsored.

“We appreciate everything Mr. Kendrick does as veterans and as law enforcement, we are happy to be recognized on the community we are happy to be recognized by important people in our community,” said Sgt. Matthew Brown.

Kendrick also expressed his appreciation for the support he’s received from local businesses.

“It is indeed an honor and a privilege to honor them by giving them this table today which was actually sponsored by a local business here in Lee County,” Kendrick said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.