Worth Co. head football coach stepping down

WALB Sports(WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Worth County Schools announced Head Football Coach Phil Ironside will be stepping down from his position.

Ironside led the Rams to back-to-back 4-6 seasons after inheriting a program that won only two games total between the 2019-2020 seasons, according to the school system.

“Coach Ironside is leaving on good terms. He and his wife have greatly invested in our students and athletic programs,” said Nehemiah Cummings, Worth County Schools superintendent. “Specifically, they have instilled an attitude of increased competitiveness and continuous improvement in our football, track, and girls basketball programs. We are thankful for their service here and wish them luck as they move to the next phase of their careers.”

The athletic department and administration said they will begin a head coach search immediately, as well as plan to name an interim to execute football operations throughout the search and hiring process.

