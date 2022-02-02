Warwick police officer arrested on drug charges

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A Warwick police officer is behind bars after illegal drug activity was discovered during an investigation, according to the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO).

On Jan. 28, Leon Mitchell, 32, was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of sale/distribution of marijuana

One count possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Three counts of violation of oath of office

Two counts of use of a communication device during the commission of a felony

The GBI SWRDEO received information that Mitchell was selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform.

During the investigation, agents began obtaining marijuana from Mitchell in Worth County and in Lee County.

The investigation led to the arrest of Mitchell at the Warwick Police Department and a search of the vehicle Mitchell was driving.

Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were located in the vehicle. Mitchell is currently at the Worth County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office when complete.

