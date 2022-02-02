Ask the Expert
Warm and dry until Friday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - February off to a fabulous start with abundant sunshine and pleasant 60s and 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight becoming mostly cloudy with patchy fog and not as cold lows mid-upper 40s.

Midweek brings more clouds and warmth. Highs rise into the mid 70s tomorrow then upper 70 around 80 Thursday. Although clouds thicken rain stays away until Thursday night into Friday. Rain moves out as a cold front slides east ushering in drier and cooler air. Lows drop into the low-mid 40s and highs into the mid-upper 50s through the weekend.

Scattered showers quickly return Saturday into early Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks across the northern Gulf. Latest forecast models has rain ending Sunday morning.

Early week drier and unseasonably cold as lows drop into the 30s and highs hold in the 50s.

