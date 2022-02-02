Tax season and how to avoid tax scams

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tax season is here, and the Albany Police Department wants to remind you to keep important documents locked up and secure. They say this time of year they see more cases of identity theft.

An IRS-endorsed preparer said she’s seeing taxpayers get the largest refunds they’ve ever had, the downfall though it opens more opportunities for identity theft.

Owner of Heart-to-Heart Tax Services Cheryl Gardner said they’re seeing an increase in the money refunded because of certain tax credits the IRS is only making available this tax season.

Cheryl Gardner, Owner Of Heart-To-Heart Tax Services (WALB)

“I have never seen a year when the taxpayers are eligible to get so much of a refund back. It’s because of the advanced child tax credit. They’re trying to put money back into the economy. We’ve had the pandemic to hit, and they’re just trying to rebuild and get people financially stable,” said Gardner.

They’re also giving taxpayers the opportunity to use information from 2019 if it gets them a bigger refund.

Keep social security cards, and birth certificates stored somewhere safe. (WALB)

Because of this she said, there will be more people trying to steal other people’s identities. The documents you need to be mindful of are social security cards and birth certificates.

“Know where those documents are. If they’ve experienced any kind of theft, break into their home. Vehicle report that to the police. They can get the police report because they need to file that with the IRS. They will issue them an identity theft pin,” said Gardner.

Once filing a police report, police can investigate, however, Cpl. Dillard Glover with the Albany Police Department said these cases are difficult to prosecute. That’s why it’s so important to keep identifying documents safe.

Corporal Dillard Glover, Albany Police Department (WALB)

“It’s a long process and in a lot of cases the ending is not always going to be good because a lot of these criminals are not anywhere around us for us to get our hands on and prosecute,” said Glover.

He said identify theft happens to people of all ages online and over the phone. Something to keep in mind is how the IRS typically contacts people.

“The IRS will never call and threaten anybody. Threaten to send them to jail. They won’t reach out to you by telephone. They’re going to send a letter, going to give you a time span that you need to respond to and identify the course of action if you don’t respond,” said Gardner.

If you fall victim to any type of identity theft, file a police report. According to the IRS, the last day to file federal income tax returns is April 18.

