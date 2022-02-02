Goodwill offers tax advice to business using apps to transfer and receive funds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Goodwill is preparing to help the community during tax season by offering free tax preparation services in partnership with the IRS.

If you earn less than $57,000 annually you qualify for their free tax services.

WALB’s Nathalie Moreau spoke with Goodwill’s Financial Services Coordinator Arlington Neely who gave advice for local business owners looking to file.

He said new tax rules are now in place for apps used to transfer money for goods and services, including apps like Cash App and Venmo.

“New Cash App reporting rules will only apply to transactions that are for goods or services and this applies to businesses and any other individual making sales of $600 dollars or more through these platforms,” said Neely.

Neely explained where app users can get more information.

“You can go to Cash App Upgrade on their terms and conditions through their actual website and they can prepare themselves on how to get the actual tax forms at the end of the year,” said Neely.

Neely also explained if customers would be losing money with this new tax change.

“They wouldn’t be losing any more money this way. All it is just now a reporting, it’s standardized reporting across the board for the federal government. Once these cash payment apps have become more and more, useful. Now it’s just a. Way to standardize it across the board that way everyone is being tracked like a regular 1099 person would which is a sole contractor,” said Neely.

If you are looking to get your taxes done with Goodwill, their Career Center Manager Keyara Hamilton assured the process would be secure for users worried about their information safety.

“Once the taxes are completed so the tax preparation process is done their gonna get notified. When they are notified, there is actually gonna be a password or a passcode that is provided to them. So that when we contact the client. You know as far as confidentiality and just safety purposes we are gonna make sure that they’re not just giving their information to just anyone they are gonna be made know that this is Goodwill because we are using a specific passcode,” said Hamilton.

