DCP searching for vehicle theft suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) Detective Division is investigating a vehicle theft and needs the community’s help.

It happened at the Circle K Convenience Store in the 600 block of Holley Drive.

Police said the passenger of a van got out of the vehicle and went into the store. As the passenger walked into the store, police said he passed by a white Nissan Altima that had been left running and unlocked.

Surveillance shows that the suspect left from inside the store with items he did not purchase and proceeds to enter the Nissan Altima and drove off in an unknown direction.

Police said the driver of the van saw what happened, but remained at the pumps for gas and performing maintenance on the van.

Investigators need the public’s assistance in possibly identifying the van and driver.

If you have any information, you can call DCP at (229) 430.6600.

