Business owners react to new taxes on apps that transfer funds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Businesses will now have to report taxes on funds gained through apps like Venmo and Cash App. The federal government is now requiring these apps to provide documentation from businesses that have received over $600 from the app.

WALB’s Nathalie Moreau spoke to a Goodwill tax expert about the changes, and he says it’s fairly positive because it may make it easier to file. And the owner of Prestige Barber Lounge, Jerrell Mcintosh, says for business owners, it’s all about adjusting.

Jerrell Mcintosh- Owner and Barber- at Prestige Barber Lounge (WALB)

“I think we are just adjusting to what we have going on, I think it’s not a bad thing. For some, I know it may be kind of a bad thing. It’s just about adjusting,” said Mcintosh.

Goodwill tax expert Arlington Neely says this wouldn’t be hurting taxpayers.

“They wouldn’t be losing any more money this way all it is, is just now a reporting. It’s standardized reporting across the board for the federal government. Either way, you still would have to keep records of it this way it makes it easier to go to your phone and have that app so I can see all my transactions under 600 dollars throughout the year. It’s just an easier way of keeping track of my expenses,” said Neely.

Mcintosh owns the Prestige Barber Lounge with his father. And he describes how he uses these apps in his barbershop.

“Okay, with Cash App, we’re pretty much using that going forward because with Cash App it’s easier for the clients and for us. We can give them the service and they can just send the money,” said Mcintosh.

He said multiple streams of payment sources like Cash App helped his business grow so much that they had to relocate to a bigger space this past year.

Prestige Barber Lounge (WALB)

“It was very essential like I said before, just having the different options and having people to you know most people they don’t carry cash so. It was a big thing for us to you know kind of gravitate to what people were doing and how they like to pay so giving them multiple options is a great thing,” said Mcintosh.

Neely detailed how businesses would go about archiving their expenses when using fund transfer apps with customers.

“Say for instance, if I’m cash apping a plumber for a repair to the house. In the ‘for’ line or ‘reason’ line, you’ll type in-home repair, or out the plumber’s information or the plumber’s name in there with the date that way they can keep a track of the expenditures as they come out,” said Neely.

For more information on Goodwill tax services, you can visit them online or call 1 (833) 755-2179.

