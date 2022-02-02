Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
Death investigation underway in Dawson
APD investigating woman found dead in alley.
Update: Victim identified in Albany death investigation
Fire started in Tifton Walmart
Police investigating fire started in Tifton Walmart
Albany search leads to drug warrants
Albany search leads to drug bust
Signed poster honoring late Adonis Butler
Bus driver charged in fatal crash with ASU student

Latest News

Southern Wholesale Glass worker lines up sheets of glass
Employers struggle to find qualified applicants
tax form
Tax season and how to avoid tax scams
Their theme this year is metamorphosis to symbolize the change and transition they’re making...
AMA to host ‘Art Ball’ in new downtown location
DCP need help identifying the van and driver.
DCP searching for vehicle theft suspect
Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were located in the officer's vehicle.
Warwick police officer arrested on drug charges