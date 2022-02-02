Ask the Expert
Bainbridge arson suspect arrested in entering auto incidents

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An arson suspect is now facing more charges after an investigation connected the suspect to multiple entering auto incidents, according to a Facebook post by Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

On Jan. 19 after 3 a.m., officers and fire crews were dispatched to a location on Helen Street in reference to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, officers observed the rear of the structure to be fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner was able to safely exit the structure without injury.

After an investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by Albert Anthony Clark, 52.

He was arrested and charged with arson and aggravated assault.

In November 2021, Clark was arrested and charged with financial card theft and four counts of financial card fraud.

Most recently, Clark has also been suspected to be the person responsible for numerous entering auto reports from across the Bainbridge area.

So far, investigators have linked him to eight entering auto theft cases, according to BPS.

Police said arrest warrants are currently pending.

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

