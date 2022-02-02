AMA to host ‘Art Ball’ in new downtown location

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art is hosting their 2022 “Art Ball” this month. But this is the first time it will be in their new location.

Their theme this year is metamorphosis to symbolize the change and transition they’re making from this building to their new location.

Chloe Hinton, the director of development and membership, said this is one of their biggest fundraisers. The money they raise ensures anyone who wants to visit the art museum can.

“There’s no admission charge, so anybody can come here. Something new as of January 2022, we will not charge schools for school trips,” said Hinton.

Chloe Hinton, the director of development and membership, said this is one of their biggest fundraisers. (WALB)

They’re hoping this move will not only bring more traffic into the museum but bring more people into downtown Albany.

“This has been a wonderful home to the museum since the early 80s there were many people that worked hard to make sure this building existed. We don’t want to forget their efforts. But we think we can do even more for the community downtown,” said Hinton.

That’s not the only reason they’re making a move.

“Straightline winds affected our museum. Our collection had to be stored in Chicago and in Atlanta. It did spark a move for us to continue going downtown, which we are really excited about,” said Hinton.

They’re hoping this change starts a new beginning. The Art Ball will have a cocktail hour, dinner and live auction.

Ticket information:

The Art Ball is on Feb. 26. Tickets for the full evening of Art Ball 2022: Metamorphosis are $200 for AMA members and $250 for future members. Corporate tables also are available. Tickets for the after dinner option are $75 for AMA members and $100 for future members. Companies and individuals interested in tickets or sponsorships for Art Ball may contact Hinton at chloe.hinton@albanymuseum.com

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.