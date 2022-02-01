Warming into the 70s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine and pleasantly mild 60s even a few 70s Monday afternoon. Tonight another cold one as low drop into the mid-upper 30s. Thankfully we’ve got a nice stretch of beautiful warm days before a cold front arrives late week with showers and another cool down.

Until then, highs rise from the upper 60s to upper 70s near 80 the next few days. Thursday the warmest and transition day with increasing clouds and chances of rain. Showers become likely overnight into Friday. It’ll be wet and cooler with highs around 70.

For the weekend another drop in temperatures with lows around 40 and highs mid-upper 50s. Mostly dry Saturday followed by scattered showers on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.