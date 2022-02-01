Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Warming into the 70s

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine and pleasantly mild 60s even a few 70s Monday afternoon. Tonight another cold one as low drop into the mid-upper 30s. Thankfully we’ve got a nice stretch of beautiful warm days before a cold front arrives late week with showers and another cool down.

Until then, highs rise from the upper 60s to upper 70s near 80 the next few days. Thursday the warmest and transition day with increasing clouds and chances of rain. Showers become likely overnight into Friday. It’ll be wet and cooler with highs around 70.

For the weekend another drop in temperatures with lows around 40 and highs mid-upper 50s. Mostly dry Saturday followed by scattered showers on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified in Tift Co. death investigation
APD investigating woman found dead in alley.
Update: Victim identified in Albany death investigation
Officers said on Thursday, ADDU conducted a search in the 700 block of West Mercer Avenue,...
ADDU search leads to drug arrest
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
A coach at ASU describes how to properly line up a throw
Coaches team up to create pathway for young baseball players

Latest News

A break from winter's chill
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday January 31
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather