Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says

The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is...
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is the start of a “new normal,” thanks to emerging technology and changes in consumer behavior and dining preferences.(CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Will restaurants ever return to pre-pandemic levels? The National Restaurants Association says no.

The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is the start of a “new normal,” thanks to emerging technology and changes in consumer behavior and dining preferences.

However, the group forecasts $898 billion in restaurant sales in 2022, up from $864 billion in 2019.

Despite the positive outlook, only 25% of restaurant operators believe their restaurant will be more profitable this year. They say they face several challenges, including finding and keeping employees, rising costs, supply chain issues, and a smaller consumer base.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

