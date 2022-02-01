Ask the Expert
Phoebe seeing continued decrease in COVID hospitalizations

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the hospital system said that it is caring for 153 COVID patients in its hospitals. Phoebe officials said that is a 21% decrease since the hospital system reached the omicron surge peak five days ago. Phoebe said there were 195 patients then.

“Based on our previous experience, we expect our numbers to continue to fall. We have not had an instance in any previous surge when numbers went back up after such a rapid and significant decrease; however, we cannot pretend this surge is over yet,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “While our overall inpatient numbers are declining, the number of COVID patients requiring critical care has remained steady, and the number of patients on ventilators has gone up. People are still contracting the virus, and some of them are suffering through very serious illness, and we know that will continue to be true in the weeks ahead.”

Here are the latest Phoebe numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 120
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 26
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 7
  • Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,765
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 429
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 112
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1
  • Total Vaccines Administered – 78,502

The hospital system said it is continuing to recommend vaccines and booster shots.

The hospital system also said the following mobile vaccine clinics will be available:

  • Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Randolph County Family Connection, 113 Court St., Cuthbert
  • Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dougherty Comprehensive High School, 1800 Pearce Ave., Albany
  • Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., ASU West Campus – Student Building, 2400 Gillionville Rd., Albany
  • Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., ASU East Campus Student Building, 504 College Dr., Albany
  • Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Middle Flint Council on Aging Calhoun County Senior Center, 425 Cedar St., Arlington
  • Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., City of Buena Vista Josh Gibson Center, 116 Rogers St., Buena Vista

Appointments for the mobile clinics are not necessary.

Vaccine appointments at Phoebe locations can be made by calling (229) 312-MYMD

