New head football coach named at SGA

Kerry Morris, head coach at SGA
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA) has named a new coach for the upcoming football season.

Kerry Morris, formerly a defensive football coach for Early County High School, has been hired to take over as head coach for Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA).

Morris has been in the Early County School System for 30 years and was named Region 1-AA Defensive Coach of the Year in 2002.

