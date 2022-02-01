Ask the Expert
Death investigation underway in Dawson

Law enforcement looking for stolen car related to investigation
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The death of a 59-year-old woman in Dawson is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Monday, shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Dawson Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Boundary Street.

When police arrived, Annie Josie Chappell was found dead in the home.

An autopsy will be done by a GBI medical examiner, according to the agency.

Her car, a 2006 black Hyundai Elantra, was stolen from a homicide scene, according to the GBI. The car has a temporary tag of #C0521643. It was last seen on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the car is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the GBI’s regional investigate office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (1-800) 597-8477.

