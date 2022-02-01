Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cold temperatures impacting blueberry, citrus crops across South Ga. region

By Jim Wallace
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, there were hard freeze cold temperatures in South Georgia. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black about how it may have impacted several agricultural growers across the region.

“Commissioner, what do we know so far?” asked Wallace.

“Jim, the focus has been on blueberry and citrus. We got some really good reports yesterday [Sunday] morning from the ground. We’ve got some fields I know that was as low as 16 degrees, which is bizarre. It was colder in South Georgia than in many parts of North Georgia. There was also a mixture of growers, particularly blueberries. Do I run the sprinklers or do I not? So we know there were producers that chose both methods. Talked with Mike Bruorton down in Fargo with Superior Berries. And they felt pretty confident. They ran sprinklers. I think Mike’s got about 600 acres of blueberries. He was cautiously optimistic on his early, May varieties. Maybe 10 or 20 percent, he was thinking his assessment yesterday morning was a little more optimistic than I expected. And I feel like the Rabbit Eye later in June is going to be ok. I know they are doing an assessment. Pretty much the same up the road with Joe Cornelius in Waycross. They are thinking could have in a 40 percent range. I’ve heard some even 50 percent on those early season varieties but then not too much on the Rabbit Eyes later on. I know they are doing an assessment,” Commissioner Black responded.

“The Chairman of our Blueberry Commission is Jerome Crosby. Jerome is in Berrien County and Atkinson County. He has got some damage, but these percentages being optimistic on the 30 percent side, up to I have heard some 50 percent, they are worried about. That may be what we are looking at early on. The silver lining in this is maybe we can avoid any more episodes like this moving forward, that allows the fruit to size up. We could have a little more weight and actually might be a way to redeem the season that way. A little bigger fruit, you don’t make it up on volume, maybe make it up on size,” he added.

“Commissioner Gary Black, thank you for your update on agriculture, the number one industry in the state,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating woman found dead in alley.
Update: Victim identified in Albany death investigation
Death investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified in Tift Co. death investigation
The Kendrick Johnson case is still a source of debate (Source: Family)
Lowndes Co. Sheriff offers reward of half a million dollars in Kendrick Johnson case
Signed poster honoring late Adonis Butler
Bus driver charged in fatal crash with ASU student
Officers said on Thursday, ADDU conducted a search in the 700 block of West Mercer Avenue,...
ADDU search leads to drug arrest

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
UGA economist talks with WALB on Ga. agriculture economy
Prices for homes have gone up 17% since the pandemic began with more increases expected
Economic recovery slower in Albany than state of Ga.
The state of Georgia hopped another hurdle to be able to launch rockets at a new facility
Spaceport closer to launching in GA, as Cataula man helps lead mission
Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City