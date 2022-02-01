Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating woman found dead in alley.
Update: Victim identified in Albany death investigation
The Kendrick Johnson case is still a source of debate (Source: Family)
Lowndes Co. Sheriff offers reward of half a million dollars in Kendrick Johnson case
Signed poster honoring late Adonis Butler
Bus driver charged in fatal crash with ASU student
Death investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified in Tift Co. death investigation
Albany State University
Update: Issue cleared after bomb threat targets ASU

Latest News

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Cold temperatures impacting Ga. crops
Cold temperatures impacting Ga. crops
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots